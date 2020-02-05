Global Green Tea Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020

Green tea is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tea industry. It is prepared from the leaves from camellia Sinensis that have undergone minimal oxidation during processes. Generally, people take green tea due to its health benefits purpose. The concept of green tea was originated from China and later spread all over the world. Some of the popular Japanese green teas are Sencha, gyokuro, kabusecha, matcha, tencha, genmaicha and hojicha.

Some of the categories in which green tea are offered in the market are green tea bags, iced green tea and green tea instant mixes. It is offered in various flavors including aloe vera, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon, wild berry and jasmine. Due to its medicinal and antioxidant properties, it is used in curing and preventing of many disease such as cancer, diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and maintaining proper cholesterol and blood level in the body.

Regular intake of green tea helps in reducing the overweight of body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the overweight population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2015 and growing healthcare costs in the U.S. alone expected to cross $117 billion; all this is creating major opportunities for the growth in sale of weight management products such as green tea. Rising consumer awareness about the benefit of green tea in curing of various diseases further triggers the global market of green tea.

Asia Pacific contributes the largest market of green tea in the world. Countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India and China are growing market of green tea in Asia Pacific reason. Rising population and healthcare awareness is further expected to boost the green tea market in Asia Pacific. Europe is the fastest growing market for the green tea industry.

Major companies operating in global green tea market are AMORE Pacific Corp, Arizona Beverage Company, Associated British Foods LLC, Cape Natural Tea Products, Celestial Seasonings, Finlays Beverages Ltd., Frontier Natural Products Co-Op., Hambleden Herbs, Hankook Tea, Honest Tea, Inc., ITO EN, Kirin Beverage Corp., Metropolitan Tea Company, Northern Tea Merchants Ltd, Numi Organic Tea, Oishi Group Plc., Oregon Chai Inc., PG Tips, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Qi Teas, The Kent Tea & Trading Company, The Republic Of Tea, The Stash Tea Company, Uncle Lee’s Tea, Inc. and Yogi Tea.

