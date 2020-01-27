Global Green Tea Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Green Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

Green tea is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tea industry. It is prepared from the leaves from camellia Sinensis that have undergone minimal oxidation during processes. Generally, people take green tea due to its health benefits purpose. The concept of green tea was originated from China and later spread all over the world. Some of the popular Japanese green teas are Sencha, gyokuro, kabusecha, matcha, tencha, genmaicha and hojicha.

The global green tea market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. This is attributed by the rising health conscious people both in developed and developing economies. Also, increasing disposable income of the consumer is anticipated to be the significant reason of the growth of green tea during the forecast period. Increasing cardiovascular diseases and obesity cases are anticipated to fuel the sales of green tea during the forecast period. Apart from that, presence of catechin in green tea hinder the growth, motility, and incursion of cancer cells which in turn escalates the death of such malignant cells.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the green tea capsules market throughout the forecast period. This region witnesses steady growth owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of green tea that is consequent in increased sales. Additionally, the growing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores, distributing green tea globally will drive the growth of the green tea market in this region.

The global Green Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Green Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Green Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Green Tea in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Green Tea market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Green Tea market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Associated British Foods

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Republic of Tea

Unilever

Market size by Product

Flavored Green Tea

Unflavored Green Tea

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Ecommerce

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

………

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Green Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Green Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Green Tea companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Green Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Green Tea market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

