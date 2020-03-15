Global Green-Roof Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Green-Roof market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Green-Roof Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies Green-Roof in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

By Application, the market can be split into

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Green-Roof Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Green-Roof

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Green-Roof

1.1.1 Definition of Green-Roof

1.1.2 Specifications of Green-Roof

1.2 Classification of Green-Roof

1.2.1 Extensive Green-Roof

1.2.2 Semi-intensive Green-Roof

1.2.3 Intensive Green-Roof

1.3 Applications of Green-Roof

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Industrial Buildings

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Green-Roof

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Green-Roof

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Green-Roof

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Green-Roof

…..

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Green-Roof

8.1 Optigreen

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Optigreen 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Optigreen 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 TAJIMA

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 TAJIMA 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 TAJIMA 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Soprema

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Soprema 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Soprema 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Tremco

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Tremco 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Tremco 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Sempergreen

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Sempergreen 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Sempergreen 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Onduline

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Onduline 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Onduline 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 ZinCo

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 ZinCo 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 ZinCo 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 KAJIMA

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 KAJIMA 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 KAJIMA 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Vegetal

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Vegetal 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Vegetal 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 VEDAG

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 VEDAG 2016 Green-Roof Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 VEDAG 2016 Green-Roof Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Intrinsic

8.12 Rooflite

8.13 Bauder

8.14 Liveroof

8.15 Xero Flor

8.16 Green Roof Blocks

8.17 Vitaroofs

8.18 Green Roof Outfitters

8.19 Hannor

8.20 ZHEJIANG SOL

8.21 Kuangye Green-Roof

Continued….

