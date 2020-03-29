Global Green Cooling Technologies Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Green Cooling Technologies Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the green cooling technologies market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Based on type, the global green cooling technologies is bifurcated into unitary air conditioning (UAC), mobile air conditioning (MAC) & chillers and by end use the market is segmented into residential, commercial & industrial.

Over the recent years, the increase in demand for electricity due to refrigeration and cooling is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market. In addition, the noteworthy growth of the market can be attributed to perpetual rise in worldwide demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) equipment. This increase in demand for such equipment can be further attributed to growing population, urbanization and economic growth. Moreover, several treaties which were adopted and implemented in order to prevent the depletion and protect the environment from harmful emissions such as Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol have also contributed toward the market growth.

On the basis of region, the green cooling technologies market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America and Europe market is anticipated to observe a significant growth on the back of adoption and implementation of strict regulations in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period owing to increase in the production and sales in the RAC sector particularly in the developing economies, such as China.

Increased Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)

The green cooling technologies market is anticipated to observe a notable growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in emissions of greenhouse gases such as, CFCs and HCFCs from the refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment. Rise in emissions of CO 2 coupled with increase in total annual GHGs emissions from the energy and industry sector is also estimated to accelerate the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, supportive government policies and regulations in the emerging economies concerning the adoption of advanced and sustainable cooling technologies during the forecast period is expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, high upfront cost associated with the installation of green cooling technologies along with requirement for specialized equipment and niche installation knowledge are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of green cooling technologies market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the green cooling technologies market which includes company profiling of Dpac UK, AHT, Cooltech Applications, InvenSor GmbH, Efficient Energy GmbH, Taco Comfort Solutions, Technology in Business, Carel Industries S.p.A., and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the green cooling technologies market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

