Global Green Building Materials market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025

Global Green Building Materials market 2019-2025

In green building materials market, the materials used are recyclable products, which enhance the production environment and quality of life. These materials promote conservation of non-renewable resources and reduce environmental impact associated with fabrication, processing, installation, transportation, disposal, and recycling of building materials. Green building materials are employed in construction industry to address various environment challenges including anomalous climate change, natural resource depletion, atmospheric pollution, contamination of fresh water resources, and loss of biodiversity. Eco-friendly nature, durability, and energy efficiency of green building materials make them ideal for use in designing of residential and non-residential buildings. Increasing demand for green building materials coupled particularly in emerging economies is expected to have a positive impact towards market growth. In addition, presence of large number of manufacturers is expected to increase the ease in sourcing the products. Oversupply of green building materials is expected to lower product price which is expected drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Market Outline: Green Building Materials Market

Technological innovations have facilitated a rise in demand in green building materials, as products are becoming increasing affordable and readily available. As a result, the demand has increased dramatically over the past few years majorly due to rebounding construction market.

Global Green Building Materials market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Building Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

BASF

DuPont

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group

greenbuildingsolutions

greenbuilt

Market size by Product

Linoleum

Galvalume Panels

Fiber-Cement Composites

Others

Market size by End User

Framing

Insulation

Roofing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Green Building Materials market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Green Building Materials market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Green Building Materials companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Green Building Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Green Building Materials Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Green Building Materials Market Size

2.2 Green Building Materials Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Green Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Green Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Green Building Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Green Building Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Green Building Materials Sales by Product

4.2 Global Green Building Materials Revenue by Product

4.3 Green Building Materials Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Green Building Materials by Countries

6.2 North America Green Building Materials by Product

6.3 North America Green Building Materials by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Green Building Materials by Countries

7.2 Europe Green Building Materials by Product

7.3 Europe Green Building Materials by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Green Building Materials by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Green Building Materials by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Green Building Materials by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Green Building Materials by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Green Building Materials by Product

9.3 Central & South America Green Building Materials by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Green Building Materials by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Green Building Materials by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Green Building Materials by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Green Building Materials Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Green Building Materials Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Green Building Materials Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Green Building Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

