In this report, the Global Green and Bio Solvents market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Green and Bio Solvents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Green and Bio Solvents market status and forecast, categorizes the global Green and Bio Solvents market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly â€œgreen solventsâ€ and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.

North America is the biggest producer and consumer of bio solvents, the production accounted for 33.78% of global production in 2015, followed by Europe, accounted for 26.62%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2015 to 2021. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in China and India is expected to drive the regional market.

The raw materials of bio solvents are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The bio solvents market offers immense opportunities countries such as USA, India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles.

On the basis of application, bio solvents market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and printing inks among other niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization rates is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment. The shift in trends towards using eco-friendly paints coupled with growing construction industry is expected to drive bio solvents demand.

Global bio solvents market is concentrated with top five companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share in 2015. Major companies operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Bioamber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co, The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, Cargill Inc, Galactic, LyondellBasell and Solvay.

The global Green and Bio Solvents market is valued at 5480 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents Inc

Florida Chemicals Company Inc

Cargill Inc

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding INC

Myriant

Solvay

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bioalcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

By Application, the market can be split into

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Green and Bio Solvents capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Green and Bio Solvents manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green and Bio Solvents are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Green and Bio Solvents Manufacturers

Green and Bio Solvents Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Green and Bio Solvents Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Green and Bio Solvents market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com