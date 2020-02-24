Global Grassfed Meat Market Projects Greater Demand Owing to Higher Contribution by Leading Players during 2018-2027

Grassfed meat market players are also moving towards other retail channels to accelerate the grassfed meat business. The Grassfed Meat Market players are going beyond the conventional ways of distributing the product amongst the customers. The local as well as online sale of grassfed meat is significantly contributing to the increasing sales revenue as the product is available on a larger platform for the customers.

Grassfed meat is sold across various sales channels, predominantly in local stores. The local grocer with sales throughout the New Zealand, mentioned the significant rise in the sales of grassfed meat, particularly grassfed beef since they began selling it a year ago. The company to increase the sales of grassfed meat such as beef to cater to the increasing demand for grassfed meat, grassfed meat in particular.

Amazon has also previously expressed its strategies of expanding the distribution of grassfed meat along with organic meat. For the same purpose, Amazon visited White Oak Pastures in the year 2017, for discussing the distribution deal. These activities are highlighting the approach adopted by companies to increase the sales of grassfed meat. Grassfed meat market players are therefore utilizing the most effective sales channels for business.

The recent decade has resulted into an increase in global production and consumption of meat. Consumption of meat in different regions of the world is linked to various factors such as standard of living, production of livestock in the particular region, recent trends and other market dynamics going on in the market. Recent trends in the global meat market such as new flavors, breed branding, innovative product types and religious preferences are influencing the consumers buying behavior. Among the different types of meat, quality is of utmost importance when it comes to red meat. Most of the health-conscious consumers opt for organic and Grass-fed labels while choosing red meat products. Grassfed meat isn’t the same as the organic meat, however, it is a possibility that a meat product can be labeled both organic and grass-fed. Grassfed in simple language means animals reared and raised 100% only on grass as the feed.

Grassfed meat and meat products are emerging as one of the super foods, and as a healthier alternative to grain fed meat. The major difference is that grassfed meat products are much lower in fat content as compared to the grain fed meat products. In fact, researchers claim that grassfed meat provides with more or less with the same amount of fat that a chicken or a deer meat would provide. The Grassfed meat is one of the best lean meat options available currently in the market. A grassfed label is dominantly applied for the meat of cow, and it can also be applied for Bison, Goat, and lambs. Grassfed meat has higher nutrient content of linoleic acid (CLA), antioxidants and vitamins. Grassfed meat is less likely to contain any kind of “Superbugs” hence making it a better choice of meat from food safety perspective. Grassfed provides around six times more “omega-3 fatty acids” Out of all the fats these are the most beneficial for heart health. In order to provide the consumers with above-mentioned benefits of grassfed meat, meat processors and farmers are offering new product variants to the consumers.

In the year 2015, JBS Global acquired U.S. grassfed producer Grass Run Farms. This acquisition helped JBS to venture into the grassfed meat market and add grassfed meat products to its product line and strengthen its already existing beef product line. Grass Run Farms provides their cattle, with native green pastures. Grass run provides a wide variety of meat products such as steaks, ground beef, hot dogs, roasts etc. They provide the consumers with healthy and lean protein-rich products.

In September 2016, Verde Farms, a provider of grassfed Meat launched new product varieties to its already existing grassfed product portfolio. These new varieties are moderately priced, it’s an addition to its 100% Grassfed Organic Beef product line. This new variety of uncompromised quality and the taste is made available to a wider range of consumers at a very affordable price. This product launch has helped the company to accelerate its revenues from the grassfed meat products.Exhibit 3 Labeled and unlabeled Grassfed Beef Sales

Grassfed meat market is expected to show an exponential growth in North American region in next few year as, the average American, ate around 65 pounds of beef and around quarter pound of Bison in 2010. There is a lot of scope for the growth of the grassfed Bison meat market. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Right kind of land assets, animal genetics and proper management skills, around the different regions in the world, may provide opportunities for investment in grassfed meat production.

