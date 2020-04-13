In this report, the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-graphics-processing-unit-gpu-market-report-forecast-to-2025



A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing, and their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose CPUs for algorithms where the processing of large blocks of data is done in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card, or it can be embedded on the motherboard or—in certain CPUs—on the CPU die.

Rising number of heavy graphic games is the major factor driving the growth of the GPU market. These heavy graphic games require high memory graphic cards, thus driving the growth of GPU market. Rising adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops is also supporting the growth of the GPU market across the world. Rise in demand for animation based games such as FIFA and Need for Speed and growth in adoption of virtual reality headsets are anticipated to provide immense opportunities for the GPU market in coming years. Growth of mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is expected to restrain the growth of GPU market across the world.

APAC is expected to account for almost 38% of the total market shares by the end of the forecast period and will also dominate the market throughout the next four years. The increasing demand for laptops due to their reduced ASPs and the recent increase in unit shipments of notebooks to countries such as Singapore and Japan due to the presence of technology-driven customers and gamers will drive the growth of the GPU market in this region.

The global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Broadcom Corporation

ARM Limited

Imagination Technologies Group

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

VeriSilicon (Vivante)

Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation

VIA Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Discrete GPU

Integrated GPU

Hybrid GPU

Segment by Application

Desktops

Notebooks

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-graphics-processing-unit-gpu-market-report-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com