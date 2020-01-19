Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

The global Graphics Card (Video Card) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Graphics Card (Video Card) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphics Card (Video Card) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Graphics Card (Video Card) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Graphics Card (Video Card) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

Nvidia

AMD

Samsung

Toshiba

Matrox

VIA

EVGA

SIS

MSI

ASUS

Leadtek

GALAXY Microsystems Ltd

ZOTAC

Ming xuan

Sapphire

CFG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

HD Graphics

Integrated Graphics

Discrete Graphics

Segment by Application

Desktop Computer

Laptop

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Graphics Card (Video Card)

1.1 Definition of Graphics Card (Video Card)

1.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 HD Graphics

1.2.3 Integrated Graphics

1.2.4 Discrete Graphics

1.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Desktop Computer

1.3.3 Laptop

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Graphics Card (Video Card)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Graphics Card (Video Card)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Graphics Card (Video Card)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Graphics Card (Video Card)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Graphics Card (Video Card)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Analysis

4.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Graphics Card (Video Card) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Regions

5.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Production

5.3.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Import and Export

5.4 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Production

5.4.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Import and Export

5.5 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Production

5.5.2 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Import and Export

5.6 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Production

5.6.2 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Graphics Card (Video Card) Import and Export

5.8 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Production

5.8.2 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Import and Export

6 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Production by Type

6.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue by Type

6.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Price by Type

7 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

