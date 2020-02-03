Global Grape Seed Oil Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Grape Seed Oil Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 166 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Grape seed oil (also called grapeseed oil or grape oil, abbreviation: GSO) is pressed from the seeds of grapes, and is thus an abundant by-product of winemaking. Grape seed oil is low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats making it a healthy choice for the heart and cardiovascular system. Grape seed oil is an excellent source of linoleic acid, an omega-6 essential fatty acid that cannot be synthesized by the human body but is a nutritional necessity for healthy development and growth.

First, the global grape seed oil industry is relatively separated. In the world wide, giant players in edible oil industry, namely Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess and Pietro Coricelliare are the leading players in this industry.

Second, the global market of grape seed oil mainly relies on the grape seed production and downstream demand. For the past five years, grape seed production has been fluctuating due to the soil and weather condition.

Third, regionally, the production area of grape seed oil is mostly wine production areas, due to grape seed oil is one of the waste products produced during winemaking. The global major wine production zones: Italy, France, USA, Spain and China etc. Moreover, grape seed oil is mainly consumed in domestic area rather than exported to other countries.

Fourth, technology of grape seed oil is vital in the production. The method chosen for oil extraction depends on the nature of raw material.

Fifth, the global market for grape seed oil has been in mature status for the past years. Grape seed oil has been used by people for thousands of years, and the use of grape seed oil has also been recognized in many areas. Additionally, the import and export business is not frequent, due to the high expense of transportation and low market price.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of grape seed oil will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Grape Seed Oil market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 450 million by 2024, from US$ 360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Grape Seed Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

