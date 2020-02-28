Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Analysis, Future Trends, Key Players & Forecast by 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global GPS Anti-Jamming System market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

The anti-jamming market for GPS in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of GPS technology in the defense and commercial sectors, with a focus on accuracy and secured navigation, is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS in this region during the forecast period. As a result, APAC also holds a significant share of the overall anti-jamming market for GPS.

The GPS Anti-Jamming System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GPS Anti-Jamming System.

This report presents the worldwide GPS Anti-Jamming System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rockwell Collins (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

NovAtel Inc (Canada)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Mayflower Communications (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Furuno Electric Company (Japan)

Harris Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Thales Group (France)

Boeing Company (US)

U-Blox (Switzerland)

GPS Anti-Jamming System Breakdown Data by Type

Nulling

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

GPS Anti-Jamming System Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Others

GPS Anti-Jamming System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

GPS Anti-Jamming System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS Anti-Jamming System :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of GPS Anti-Jamming System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 GPS Anti-Jamming System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nulling

1.4.3 Beam Steering Systems

1.4.4 Civilian Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Size

2.1.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Production 2014-2025

2.2 GPS Anti-Jamming System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key GPS Anti-Jamming System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 GPS Anti-Jamming System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers GPS Anti-Jamming System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into GPS Anti-Jamming System Market

2.4 Key Trends for GPS Anti-Jamming System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 GPS Anti-Jamming System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 GPS Anti-Jamming System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 GPS Anti-Jamming System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 GPS Anti-Jamming System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 GPS Anti-Jamming System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 GPS Anti-Jamming System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 GPS Anti-Jamming System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 GPS Anti-Jamming System Production by Regions

4.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States GPS Anti-Jamming System Production

4.2.2 United States GPS Anti-Jamming System Revenue

TOC continued…!

