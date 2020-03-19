Global Glyoxylic Acid Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Glyoxylic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glyoxylic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Glyoxylic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glyoxylic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Glyoxylic acid or oxoacetic acid is an organic compound that is both an aldehyde and a carboxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid is a liquid and is an intermediate of the glyoxylate cycle, which enables certain organisms to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates.

Glyoxylic acid, a colorless to yellowish liquid, has wide applications, such as: as key intermediate in the pharma or agro industries, flavors and fragrances, dyestuff and fine chemicals, cosmetics as in hair straightening formulations. It can be manufactured industrially by nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal, and was also manufactured by oxidative cleaveage of maleic acid methyl ester by ozone, or manufactured through electroreduction of oxalic acid. For the most manufacturers of glyoxylic acid, nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal is the preferred manufacturing method.

Europe and China are major production bases of glyoxylic acid for the time being. Moreover, China is the largest producer of glyoxylic acid, accounting for 88.57% market share in 2015.

Aromas is the largest consumer of glyoxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid, acts as an intermediate, is usually used to produce vanillin, atenolol, DL-p-hydroxyphenylglycine, DL-p-hydroxyphenylhydantoin. Also, glyoxylic acid is the raw material source of allantoin. Taking vanillin as example, vanillin is mainly used as a flavouring agent, primarily in foods and beverages such as chocolate and dairy products, but also to mask unpleasant tastes in medicines or livestock fodder. It is also an intermediate in the manufacture of certain pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

The top three suppliers of glyoxylic acid, Hubei Hongyuan, Zhonglan Industry, Zhonghua Chemical, all locate in China, contributing about 49.64% sales market share in 2015. Global total consumption of glyoxylic acid was 122305 MT in 2015, increasing slightly from 118789 MT in 2011. According to insiders of glyoxylic acid, the market is not promising for the time being, considering the downstream demand.

The global Glyoxylic Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

