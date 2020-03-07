In this report, the Global Glyoxylic Acid Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glyoxylic Acid Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Glyoxylic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glyoxylic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Glyoxylic acid or oxoacetic acid is an organic compound that is both an aldehyde and a carboxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid is a liquid and is an intermediate of the glyoxylate cycle, which enables certain organisms to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates.

Glyoxylic acid, a colorless to yellowish liquid, has wide applications, such as: as key intermediate in the pharma or agro industries, flavors and fragrances, dyestuff and fine chemicals, cosmetics as in hair straightening formulations. It can be manufactured industrially by nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal, and was also manufactured by oxidative cleaveage of maleic acid methyl ester by ozone, or manufactured through electroreduction of oxalic acid. For the most manufacturers of glyoxylic acid, nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal is the preferred manufacturing method.

Europe and China are major production bases of glyoxylic acid for the time being. Moreover, China is the largest producer of glyoxylic acid, accounting for 88.57% market share in 2015.

Aromas is the largest consumer of glyoxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid, acts as an intermediate, is usually used to produce vanillin, atenolol, DL-p-hydroxyphenylglycine, DL-p-hydroxyphenylhydantoin. Also, glyoxylic acid is the raw material source of allantoin. Taking vanillin as example, vanillin is mainly used as a flavouring agent, primarily in foods and beverages such as chocolate and dairy products, but also to mask unpleasant tastes in medicines or livestock fodder. It is also an intermediate in the manufacture of certain pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

The top three suppliers of glyoxylic acid, Hubei Hongyuan, Zhonglan Industry, Zhonghua Chemical, all locate in China, contributing about 49.64% sales market share in 2015. Global total consumption of glyoxylic acid was 122305 MT in 2015, increasing slightly from 118789 MT in 2011. According to insiders of glyoxylic acid, the market is not promising for the time being, considering the downstream demand.

Global Glyoxylic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glyoxylic Acid.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glyoxylic Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glyoxylic Acid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akema

Weylchem

Hubei Hongyuan

Zhonglan Industry

Zhonghua Chemical

Yuandong Chem

Hubei Shunhui Bio-Technology

Guangdong Hongyuan New Material

Yongfei Chem

Shijiazhuang Haosheng Chemical

Glyoxylic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Glyoxylic Acid 50%

Glyoxylic Acid 40%

Glyoxylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Aromas

Pharmaceutical Industry

Glyoxylic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glyoxylic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glyoxylic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glyoxylic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glyoxylic Acid :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



