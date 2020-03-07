In this report, the Global Glyoxal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glyoxal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Glyoxal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glyoxal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Glyoxal is an organic compound with the formula OCHCHO. It is a transparent liquid sometimes with light yellow color. Glyoxal is the smallest dialdehyde (two aldehyde groups). Glyoxal is an intermediate product that is mainly used as cross-linking agent in numerous industries, e.g. textiles, leather, paper, disinfectants, adhesives or constructions. Through its chemical reactivity, Glyoxal is a versatile starting material for various chemical syntheses.

For industrial production, Glyoxal is produced as 40% water solution all over the world. Consequently, the statistics of our survey refers to the Glyoxal 40% instead of pure Glyoxal product.

For industry structure analysis, the Glyoxal industry is concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Glyoxal, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of Glyoxal per year. BASF is the leading player in EU, while Hubei Hongyuan leads China market.

For price trend analysis, a major factor that influences price fluctuation is the raw material price. The major raw materials, both Ethylene Glycol and Acetaldehyde are petroleum chemical products. The price of crude oil greatly influences the price of Ethylene Glycol and Acetaldehyde, thus affects the price of Glyoxal. As the price of crude oil has been trending down since 2014, the price of Glyoxal has declined as a result of that factor. It is expected the price of Glyoxal would still decrease a little due to the situation of current crude oil market.

Global Glyoxal market size will increase to 260 Million US$ by 2025, from 230 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glyoxal.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glyoxal capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glyoxal in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Emerald Performance Materials

WeylChem Group

Amzole

Hubei Hongyuan

Huayi

Fengchi Chemical

Taicang Guangze Chemical

Luotian Guanghui Chemical

Jin Yimeng

Natural Pharmaceutical

Jinweikang Chemicals

Glyoxal Breakdown Data by Type

Glyoxal produced from Ethylene Glycol

Glyoxal produced from Acetaldehyde

Glyoxal Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Paper Making

Others

Glyoxal Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glyoxal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glyoxal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glyoxal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glyoxal :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



