In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glycyrrhetinic-acid-cas-471-53-4-market-outlook-2014-2025-



Glycyrrhetinic Acid (also known as Enoxolone or glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid derivative of the beta-amyrin type obtained from the hydrolysis of glycyrrhizic acid, which was obtained from the herb liquorice. It is used in flavoring and it masks the bitter taste of drugs like aloe and quinine. It is effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and also has expectorant (antitussive) properties. It has some additional pharmacological properties including antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antibacterial activities.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to Glycyrrhetinic Acid contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: HLPC 98%. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 53.06% of the Glycyrrhetinic Acid market is Pharmaceutical, 43.53% is Cosmetic. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Glycyrrhetinic Acid. So, Glycyrrhetinic Acid has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for Glycyrrhetinic Acid is liquorice extract and liquorice root, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is rare. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Glycyrrhetinic Acid industry.

The global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market is valued at 19 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujie Pharmaceutical

QHL Pharma

Select Botanical

Indena

Alchem International

TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals

Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH

Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HPLC < 95%

HPLC 95%-98%

HPLC > 98%

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glycyrrhetinic-acid-cas-471-53-4-market-outlook-2014-2025-

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com