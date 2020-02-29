Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Report Overview, Scope, Growth Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of glycomes (the entire complement of sugars, whether free or present in more complex molecules of an organism), including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects. Glycomics “is the systematic study of all glycan structures of a given cell type or organism” and is a subset of glycobiology. The term glycomics is derived from the chemical prefix for sweetness or a sugar, “glyco-“, and was formed to follow the naming convention established by genomics (which deals with genes) and proteomics (which deals with proteins).

Glycobiology is fast emerging as a primary field of interest for biomolecular and biomedical research around the globe. Once considered merely supporting structures, the sugars have now been widely recognized to be a vital component in running the complex machinery of life itself.

The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

In 2018, the global Glycomics/Glycobiology market size was 730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Glycomics/Glycobiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glycomics/Glycobiology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ThermoFisher Scientific

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

ProZyme

Takara Bio, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Promega

Waters Corporation

R&D Systems

New England Biolabs

Merck KGaA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Enzymes

Reagents

Kits

Market segment by Application, split into

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Instruments

1.4.3 Enzymes

1.4.4 Reagents

1.4.5 Kits

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Drug Discovery & Development

1.5.3 Diagnostics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size

2.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Glycomics/Glycobiology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Glycomics/Glycobiology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

