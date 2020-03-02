Global Glycomics/Glycobiology market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

Global Glycomics/Glycobiology market 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Glycomics/Glycobiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glycomics/Glycobiology development in United States, Europe and China.

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of glycomes (the entire complement of sugars, whether free or present in more complex molecules of an organism), including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects. Glycomics “is the systematic study of all glycan structures of a given cell type or organism” and is a subset of glycobiology. The term glycomics is derived from the chemical prefix for sweetness or a sugar, “glyco-“, and was formed to follow the naming convention established by genomics (which deals with genes) and proteomics (which deals with proteins).

Glycobiology is fast emerging as a primary field of interest for biomolecular and biomedical research around the globe. Once considered merely supporting structures, the sugars have now been widely recognized to be a vital component in running the complex machinery of life itself.

The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

In 2017, the global Glycomics/Glycobiology market size was 730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ThermoFisher Scientific

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

ProZyme

Takara Bio, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Promega

Waters Corporation

R&D Systems

New England Biolabs

Merck KGaA

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glycomics/Glycobiology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Enzymes

Reagents

Kits

Market segment by Application, split into

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Glycomics/Glycobiology market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Glycomics/Glycobiology market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Glycomics/Glycobiology market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Glycomics/Glycobiology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glycomics/Glycobiology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Glycomics/Glycobiology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size

2.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Glycomics/Glycobiology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Glycomics/Glycobiology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in China

7.3 China Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in India

10.3 India Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

