Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Research Report, Value, Concentration Ratio, Key Players and Forecast until 2025

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Glycine for animal nutrition is mainly made into feed for poultry, livestock and pet. Because the demand of meat is increasing, furtherly stimulating the poultry and livestock market in USA, glycine consumption is increasing. Raising pets is also a fashion in USA, more and more people like to have pets, and the tendency also increases the glycine application in pet industry.

In USA, the sale volume increased to 7378 MT in 2016 from 6624 MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 2.73%. Due to the fluctuation of the price, the sale value was also fluctuated. The Middle Atlantic is the main consumption region followed by Southwest.

In future, in USA the glycine for animal nutrition market will continue to develop and the sale volume will be 8983 MT in 2023, the value will be 29.89 Million USD in 2023. Due to the demand in future, the price will increase.

Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycine for Animal Nutrition.

This report researches the worldwide Glycine for Animal Nutrition market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glycine for Animal Nutrition breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ajinomoto

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Showa Denko KK

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

FInOrIC

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Hengshui Haoye Chemical

Hebei Vision Additive

Lincheng Golden Sugar Food

Glycine for Animal Nutrition Breakdown Data by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 98.5% -99%

Glycine for Animal Nutrition Breakdown Data by Application

Poultry

Livestock

Pet

Other

Glycine for Animal Nutrition Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glycine for Animal Nutrition Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glycine for Animal Nutrition Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Purity 99%

1.4.3 Purity 98.5% -99%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Poultry

1.5.3 Livestock

1.5.4 Pet

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Production

2.1.1 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glycine for Animal Nutrition Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glycine for Animal Nutrition Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

