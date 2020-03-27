Global Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Glycine for animal nutrition is mainly made into feed for poultry, livestock and pet. Because the demand of meat is increasing, furtherly stimulating the poultry and livestock market in USA, glycine consumption is increasing. Raising pets is also a fashion in USA, more and more people like to have pets, and the tendency also increases the glycine application in pet industry.

In USA, the sale volume increased to 7378 MT in 2016 from 6624 MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 2.73%. Due to the fluctuation of the price, the sale value was also fluctuated. The Middle Atlantic is the main consumption region followed by Southwest.

In future, in USA the glycine for animal nutrition market will continue to develop and the sale volume will be 8983 MT in 2023, the value will be 29.89 Million USD in 2023. Due to the demand in future, the price will increase.

The global Glycine for Animal Nutrition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glycine for Animal Nutrition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glycine for Animal Nutrition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Showa Denko KK

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

FInOrIC

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Hengshui Haoye Chemical

Hebei Vision Additive

Lincheng Golden Sugar Food

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity ≥99%

Purity 98.5% -99%

Segment by Application

Poultry

Livestock

Pet

Other

