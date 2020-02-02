Global Glycerol Market Could Reach An Overall Volume Of 3,060.4 Kilo Tons In 2018

Glycerol is also known as glycerin when commercial material contains more than 95% of glycerol. Glycerol is a colorless polyol with a sweet taste and is highly soluble in water. Earlier glycerol was obtained as a by-product from the manufacturing of soaps or fatty acids by saponification of fats. These days it is mostly obtained as a by-product of biodiesel. Glycerol has wide industrial applications. Some of the areas of application include food industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care, storage, healthcare, etc. The growth of the global biodiesel industry in recent years has led to overproduction of glycerol globally. Glycerol is majorly obtained as a byproduct of biodiesel production via transesterification process.

Executive summary chapter of this report includes global market volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). This part of the report also provides market snapshot with segmentation into various products, application and geography. The report measures, estimates, analyze and forecasts the global market for glycerol from the demand perspective. The report provides the global demand for glycerol in terms of consumption volumes (Kilo Tons) and revenues from 2011 to 2018. For an insightful understanding of the market on the regional level, the demand has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The report showcases various factors which are driving and restraining the global market and also include the opportunities which are expected to drive the market in the near future.

The study estimates and forecasts the market for glycerol by its production from various sources both in terms of volumes (Kilo Tons) and revenues (USD Million) from 2011 to 2018. The report also estimates and forecasts various applications of glycerol from 2011 to 2018 and also includes a special chapter dedicated to the future potential applications for glycerol. The global market for glycerol has also been provided for four major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

The market for each geographical region has been extensively analyzed based on the demand, economic development, presence and reach of key companies. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each application has been provided for the period 2011 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2012 to 2018 for each segment.

The research study includes a value chain in order to provide a comprehensive view of various components prevailing across the glycerol value chain. In order to provide competitive analysis the report used Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for measuring the impact of bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, competition, threat from new entrants and threat of substitute products on the glycerol market. The reports covers company market share analysis and company profiles of the major companies operating in the global glycerol market.