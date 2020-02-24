Global Glycerin Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global glycerin market is accounted to reach USD 6,261.75 thousand metric tons by 2024 from 3,551.00 thousand metric tons in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are bio-renewable chemicals, growth in biodiesel production and wide range of application in various industrial sectors. On the other hand, availability of substitutes and low profitability may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global glycerin market are listed below;

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Wilmar International Ltd,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The market is further segmented into;

grade,

source,

application and

downstream end-user

The Global glycerin market is segmented on the basis of grade, source, application and downstream. On the basis of grade, the Global glycerin market is segmented into ; refined glycerin, crude glycerin, natural glycerin and blonde glycerin. In 2017, crude glycerin segment is expected to dominate the Global glycerin market with 49.1% market share and is expected to reach 2,783.10 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of source the Global glycerin market is segmented into biodiesel, fatty acid, fatty alcohol, soap, vegetable oils, synthetic and others. In 2017, biodiesel is expected to dominate the Global glycerin market with 66.0% market share and is expected to reach 4,364.55 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application the Global glycerin market is segmented into personal care, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, oral care, alkyd resins, tobacco humectants and others. In 2017, personal care & cosmetic products is expected to dominate the Global glycerin market with 29.4% market share and is expected to reach 2,056.36 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of downstream the Global glycerin market is segmented into Propanediol, Propylene glycol, Epichlorohydrin and others. In 2017, propanediol is expected to dominate the Global glycerin market with 40.6% market share and is expected to reach 2,399.11 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global glycerin market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

