Global Gluten-free Beverages Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

The global Gluten-free Beverages market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten-free Beverages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gluten-free Beverages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten-free Beverages in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gluten-free Beverages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten-free Beverages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP
- General Mills
- Kraft Heinz
- PepsiCo
- Red Bull
- THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Market size by Product
- Carbonated Drinks
- Fruit Juice
- Black Tea
- Coffee
- Market size by End User
- Family
- Supermarket
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Gluten-free Beverages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Gluten-free Beverages market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Gluten-free Beverages companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Gluten-free Beverages submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten-free Beverages are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gluten-free Beverages market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gluten-free Beverages Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gluten-free Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Carbonated Drinks
1.4.3 Fruit Juice
1.4.4 Black Tea
1.4.5 Coffee
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Gluten-free Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Family
1.5.3 Supermarket
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gluten-free Beverages Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gluten-free Beverages Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Gluten-free Beverages Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Gluten-free Beverages Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Gluten-free Beverages Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Gluten-free Beverages Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Gluten-free Beverages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Gluten-free Beverages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Gluten-free Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Gluten-free Beverages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Gluten-free Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Gluten-free Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Gluten-free Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Gluten-free Beverages Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Gluten-free Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Gluten-free Beverages Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Gluten-free Beverages Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluten-free Beverages Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Gluten-free Beverages Sales by Product
4.2 Global Gluten-free Beverages Revenue by Product
4.3 Gluten-free Beverages Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Gluten-free Beverages Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP
11.1.1 DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP Gluten-free Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP Gluten-free Beverages Products Offered
11.1.5 DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP Recent Development
11.2 General Mills
11.2.1 General Mills Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 General Mills Gluten-free Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 General Mills Gluten-free Beverages Products Offered
11.2.5 General Mills Recent Development
11.3 Kraft Heinz
11.3.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Kraft Heinz Gluten-free Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Kraft Heinz Gluten-free Beverages Products Offered
11.3.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
11.4 PepsiCo
11.4.1 PepsiCo Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 PepsiCo Gluten-free Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 PepsiCo Gluten-free Beverages Products Offered
11.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
11.5 Red Bull
11.5.1 Red Bull Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Red Bull Gluten-free Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Red Bull Gluten-free Beverages Products Offered
11.5.5 Red Bull Recent Development
11.6 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
11.6.1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Gluten-free Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Gluten-free Beverages Products Offered
11.6.5 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Recent Development
