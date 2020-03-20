Global Glutathione Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues, Growth & Trends during Forecast Period 2017-2027

Glutathione is a very small protein composed of only three amino acids such as Glutamate, Glycine and Cysteine. It is an important antioxidant found mainly in plants, animals, fungi, and some bacteria and archaea. It prevents damage to important cellular components caused by reactive oxygen species such as free radicals and peroxides. The global glutathione market can be segmented on the basis of type and end-user. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into Glutathione oxidized and Glutathione reduced. Both the sub-segments are rich in antioxidants. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into Food and Beverage, Personal care products, Pharmaceuticals and Health Product. The pharmaceutical sub-segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate on the account of increasing awareness of glutathione among the people.

The global glutathione market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 12% during 2017-2027. The market is anticipated to achieve around USD 2.5 Bn by 2027. It can be attributed to the availability of raw material.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market on the account of rapid industrialization. The rise in demand from various sectors such as cosmetics is anticipated to boost the market growth. Europe is also anticipated to grow at a substantial rate on the account of rising demand for dietary supplements coupled with huge demand from people who are looking age healthily.

Development of latest products and Internet penetration will augment the market of Glutathione

In the past people are more relied on doctors and older family members for healthy diet ingredients. Presently, with increasing penetration of internet people are becoming of pros and cons of various drugs and medicines. The people are now more aware of the impact of Glutathione on health. The internet provides the right guidance and information of drugs and helps in selecting right products across the globe.

Glutathione helps to support immunity by stimulation certain cells and increases lymphocytes (white blood cells) count which is needed for immunity. It has also skin brightening qualities. The UV radiation from sun causes skin to get darker. The melanin pigment thus get increased which makes the skin darker. Glutathione prevents excess production of melanin pigment. Apart from supplementation glutathione can be directly consumed from plants, vegetables, and dairy and meat products.

Though there is restraining factor associated to the market is that it contains milk proteins, which can become non-consumable to consumers who are lactose intolerant.

The report titled “Glutathione Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global glutathione market in terms of market segmentation by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global glutathione market which includes company profiling of key companies such as KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., NOW Foods, Brandon Products Ltd., Shenzhen GSH Bio-tech, Kaiping Genuine Biochemical Pharmaceutical and Kohjin Life Science. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global glutathione market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

