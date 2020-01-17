Global Glufosinate Market Comprehensive Insights and Growth Potential in the Future

Glufosinate market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Glufosinate market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization



Glufosinate Industry Overview:

Glufosinate market size will grow from USD 1.49 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.54 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 9.33%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Glufosinate finds wide applications in agricultural and non-agricultural sectors. Factors such as its broad weed spectrum and high efficacy has fueled the growth of this market.The genetically modified crops dominated the market owing to its major use in the production of various products and wider availability. Genetic modified techniques are widely used to make crops herbicide-resistant.

The major players in global Glufosinate market include:



E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , The DOW Chemical Company , Syngenta AG , UPL , Bayer AG , Nufarm Limited , Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Co.,Ltd. , Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd , Jiangsu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Co., Ltd. , Veyong (Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd), , , , , , , , , ,

By Crop Type

Genetically Modified Crops , Conventional Crops, , ,

By Application

Agricultural , Non-Agricultural, , ,

By Form

Liquid , Dry, , ,

By Agricultural

Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others,

By

, , , ,

By

, , , ,

Production Analysis: SWOT analysis of major key players of Glufosinate industry based on a Strengths, Weaknesses, company’s internal & external environments. …, Opportunities and Threats. . It also includes Production, Revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. Those data are further drilled down with Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

Manufacturing Analysis Glufosinate Market

Manufacturing process for the Glufosinate is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glufosinate market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Glufosinate Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Glufosinate market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

Glufosinate market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.