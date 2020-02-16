Global Glucose Biosensors Market Revenue (million USD) Growth Ratio Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Glucose Biosensors Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

The biosensor is a sensing device, which consists of a combination of a specific biological element and a transducer. Biosensors are defined as analytical devices that convert a biological response into electrical signal and assist in measuring a wide spectrum of analytes including organic compounds, gases, bacteria and others.

At present, in developed countries, the glucose biosensors industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese glucose biosensors production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Although glucose biosensors bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Roche

LifeScan

Bayer

Abbott

ARKRAY

Omron

I-SENS

Braun

Dexcom

AgaMatrix

SANNUO

YICHENG

Yuwell

Andon Health

Yingke

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Homecare diagnostics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers, Clinics

Other

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

