Global Glaucoma Treatment Market Set To Grow at CAGR 4.81% During 2018 – 2023: Analysis By Indication, Drug Class, By Sales Channel and Regional Forecast

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Glaucoma Treatment Market. The report analyzes the global glaucoma treatment market By Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Closed Angle Glaucoma, Secondary Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others), By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Others) and By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others). The report analyzes the global glaucoma treatment market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, India, China, Japan and Brazil). The report assesses the glaucoma treatment market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The segment of Prostaglandin Analogs witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of glaucoma, easy availability of dug along with rising number of hospitals and their respective pharmacies. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global glaucoma treatment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include Well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, rising prevalence of glaucoma in the region.

Scope of the Report

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Allergan, Pfizer, Novartis, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Table of content

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Glaucoma Treatment Market Overview Global Glaucoma Treatment: Growth and Forecast Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Indication Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Drug Class Global Glaucoma Treatment: Sales Channel Analysis Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Regional Analysis Market Dynamics Market Trends Competitive Landscape Policy and Regulatory Landscape Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Company Profiles

