Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Indication, Drug Class, Sales Channel, Region, Country, Forecast to 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Glaucoma Treatment Market. The report analyzes the global glaucoma treatment market By Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Closed Angle Glaucoma, Secondary Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others), By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Others) and By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others). The report analyzes the global glaucoma treatment market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, India, China, Japan and Brazil). The report assesses the glaucoma treatment market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Indication, By Drug Class, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Indication (Open Angle, Closed Angle, Secondary, Congenital, Others), By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors)”, global glaucoma treatment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.81 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Prostaglandin Analogs witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of glaucoma, easy availability of dug along with rising number of hospitals and their respective pharmacies. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global glaucoma treatment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include Well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, rising prevalence of glaucoma in the region.

The report titled “Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Indication, By Drug Class, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Indication (Open Angle, Closed Angle, Secondary, Congenital, Others), By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Glaucoma Treatment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global glaucoma treatment. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Glaucoma Treatment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Glaucoma Treatment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Closed Angle Glaucoma, Secondary Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others

• By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Others)

• By Sales Channel – Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Glaucoma Treatment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Closed Angle Glaucoma, Secondary Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others)

• By Drug Class (Prostaglandin Analogs, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonist, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Others)

• By Sales Channel – Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Glaucoma Treatment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Closed Angle Glaucoma, Secondary Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others)

• By Sales Channel – Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Allergan, Pfizer, Novartis, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Glaucoma Treatment Market Overview

5. Global Glaucoma Treatment: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Indication

7. Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Analysis By Drug Class

8. Global Glaucoma Treatment: Sales Channel Analysis

9. Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

10. Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Challenges

11. Market Trends

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

14. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals

16.2 Ocular Therapeutix

16.3 Pfizer

16.4 Bausch Health

16.5 Novartis

16.6 Allergan Plc.

16.7 Aerie Pharmaceuticals

16.8 Akorn Inc.

Continuous…

