Global Glasses-Free 3D Displays Market To see Steady Growth By 2025

This report presents the worldwide Glasses-Free 3D Displays market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Glasses-Free 3D Displays market, Glasses-free 3D is any method of displaying stereoscopic images (adding binocular perception of 3D depth) without the use of special headgear or glasses on the part of the viewer. Because headgear is not required, it is also called “glassesless 3D ” or ” autostereoscopy “. There are two broad approaches currently used to accommodate motion parallax and wider viewing angles: eye-tracking, and multiple views so that the display does not need to sense where the viewers’ eyes are located.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the glass-free 3D displays industry is generally at the beginning level, the world’s enterprises are mainly concentrated in Aisa, North America and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature technology of both software and hardware, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are enabling policies from different countries.

The worldwide market of glass-free 3D displays reached more than 4233 units in 2016. The forecast in 2022 will be more than 26339 units. North America is the largest sales market in the world. It sales more than 1074 units with a growth rate of 34.06% in 2016. EU ranks the second largest sales market of glass-free 3D displays, selling almost 1050 units with a growth rate of 37.86% in 2016. China is the biggest production market of glass-free 3D displays. And it is developing fast and is the most potential consumer market. It produced 2545 units with a growth rate of 42.90% in 2016 as the whole ecosystem is established soon. The rest of the world is still a small market in the world.

Glass-free 3D displays industry is relatively high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Leyard, Kangde Xin, Evistek, Alioscopy, Stream TV Networks and so on.

The Glasses-Free 3D Displays market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glasses-Free 3D Displays.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alioscopy

Evistek

Kangde Xin

Leyard

Inlife-Handnet

Stream TV Networks

TCL Corporation

Exceptional 3D

YUAN CHANG VISION

Realcel Electronic

Vision Display

Seefeld

Glasses-Free 3D Displays Breakdown Data by Type

Light Barrier Technology

Lenticular Lens Technology

Directional Backlight

Direct Imaging

Others

Glasses-Free 3D Displays Breakdown Data by Application

TV

Advertising Display

Mobile devices

Other

Glasses-Free 3D Displays Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Glasses-Free 3D Displays Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glasses-Free 3D Displays status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Glasses-Free 3D Displays manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Glasses-Free 3D Displays market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

