Global Glass Fibers Development Overview 2019

Glass Fiber is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforcement fiber is specifically glass fiber. The glass fiber may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric.

Europe is the main production region, but also the main consumption region, in 2015, the production in Europe was about 1050 K Tonne, and the consumption was about 2260 K Tonne, The European market was in short supply, European consumption mainly depends on imports. China exports a lot of fiberglass to Europe every year.

There are a few producers in Europe, European glass fiber product quality is excellent.

The players that there are production bases in Europe mainly include Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning Corporation, PPG, Lanxess, and others. Saint-Gobain Vetrotex is the biggest player in Europe, and Saint-Gobain Vetrotex’s production occupied more than 38% market share in Europe.

Europe’s consumer market is mainly concentrated in Western Europe developed countries, such as Germany, France, and southern Europe such Italy and other countries. Building & Construction accounted for most consumption share.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Owens Corning Corpation

PPG

Lanxess

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Other

