Global Glass Fibers Development Overview 2019

Glass Fiber is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforcement fiber is specifically glass fiber. The glass fiber may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric.
Europe is the main production region, but also the main consumption region, in 2015, the production in Europe was about 1050 K Tonne, and the consumption was about 2260 K Tonne, The European market was in short supply, European consumption mainly depends on imports. China exports a lot of fiberglass to Europe every year.
There are a few producers in Europe, European glass fiber product quality is excellent.
The players that there are production bases in Europe mainly include Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning Corporation, PPG, Lanxess, and others. Saint-Gobain Vetrotex is the biggest player in Europe, and Saint-Gobain Vetrotex’s production occupied more than 38% market share in Europe.
Europe’s consumer market is mainly concentrated in Western Europe developed countries, such as Germany, France, and southern Europe such Italy and other countries. Building & Construction accounted for most consumption share.
The global Glass Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glass Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Owens Corning Corpation
PPG
Lanxess
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
General-purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Other
