Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Asahi Glass
BASF
PPG
Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
Owens Corning
Chomarat Group
Johns Manville
Jushi Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Nitto Boseki
Saertex Group
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Taishan Fiberglass
Chongqing Polycomp
Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyester
Vinyl Ester
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Peek Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Wind Energy
Transportation
Marine
Pipe & Tanks
Others
