GLOBAL GLASS COATING MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Glass coating is done to save energy and to decrease the carbon emissions. The growing demand and sales in the automotive industry is the major reason for the rise in demand for the glass coatings.

The growth in the sales of vehicles is expected to be the major reason for the rise in demand for glass coating, thereby proving to be a major driver for the glass coating market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market in terms of value share in the global glass coating market, owing to the increasing demand, manufacturing and sales in this region. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing countries in the global glass coating market.

United States is also one of the major regions in terms of demand in the global glass coating market. Japan and Asia Pacific are expected to grow at fast rates in the upcoming years. Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to be expand at a fast rate in the forecast period.

The global Glass Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nano-Care Deutschland

PPG Industries

Valspar

Premium Coatings And Chemicals

CCM

Arkema

Hesse

Diamon-Fusion

Tribos Coatings

BASF

AkzoNobel

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating

Berger Paints

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Nano Glass Coating

Liquid Glass Coating

Others

By Types

Pyrolytic Coatings

Magnetron Sputtering Coatings

Sol-gel Coatings

Other Coatings

Segment by Application

Automotive

Marine

Aviation

Building and construction

Aerospace

Household

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Glass Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Coating

1.2 Glass Coating Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global Glass Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nano Glass Coating

1.2.3 Liquid Glass Coating

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Glass Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glass Coating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Aviation

1.3.5 Building and construction

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Household

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Glass Coating Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Glass Coating Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Glass Coating Market Size

1.5.1 Global Glass Coating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Glass Coating Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Coating Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nano-Care Deutschland

7.2.1 Nano-Care Deutschland Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nano-Care Deutschland Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Valspar

7.4.1 Valspar Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Valspar Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Premium Coatings And Chemicals

7.5.1 Premium Coatings And Chemicals Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Premium Coatings And Chemicals Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CCM

7.6.1 CCM Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CCM Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Arkema Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hesse

7.8.1 Hesse Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hesse Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Diamon-Fusion

7.9.1 Diamon-Fusion Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Diamon-Fusion Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tribos Coatings

7.10.1 Tribos Coatings Glass Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Glass Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tribos Coatings Glass Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 BASF

7.12 AkzoNobel

7.13 Asian Paints

7.14 Axalta Coating

7.15 Berger Paints

Continued…..

