Global Gift Cards Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Gift Cards market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gift Cards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Gift Cards market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gift Cards market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.
There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchants gift card revenue is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.
North America is the largest consumer of gift cards, with a consumption market share of 45.35% in 2017. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 25.72% in 2017.
The global Gift Cards market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Walmart
Starbucks
Amazon
Home Depot
Carrefour
Lowes
Best Buy
Macys
Sainsburys
H&M
ITunes
McDonald
EBay
Netfix
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
By Application, the market can be split into
Restaurant
Deportment Store
Coffee Shop
Entertainment (Movie, Music)
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Gift Cards capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Gift Cards manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gift Cards are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
