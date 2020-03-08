In this report, the Global Gift Cards market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gift Cards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-gift-cards-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Gift Cards market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gift Cards market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchants gift card revenue is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

North America is the largest consumer of gift cards, with a consumption market share of 45.35% in 2017. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 25.72% in 2017.

The global Gift Cards market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Walmart

Starbucks

Amazon

Home Depot

Carrefour

Lowes

Best Buy

Macys

Sainsburys

H&M

ITunes

McDonald

EBay

Netfix

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

By Application, the market can be split into

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Gift Cards capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Gift Cards manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gift Cards are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Gift Cards Manufacturers

Gift Cards Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Gift Cards Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Gift Cards market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-gift-cards-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Gift Cards market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Gift Cards markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Gift Cards Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Gift Cards market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Gift Cards market

Challenges to market growth for Global Gift Cards manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Gift Cards Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com