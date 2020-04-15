Global Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellite is a satellite in geosynchronous orbit, with an orbital period the same as the Earth’s rotation period. Such a satellite returns to the same position in the sky after each sidereal day, and over the course of a day traces out a path in the sky that is typically some form of analemma. A special case of geosynchronous satellite is the geostationary satellite, which has a geostationary orbit – a circular geosynchronous orbit directly above the Earth’s equator.
The global Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Airbus Defence and Space
OHB SE
Boeing
JSC Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Space Systems/Loral
Thales Alenia Space
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
<50 kg
50-500 kg
>500 kg
Segment by Application
Commercial Communications
Earth Observation
Navigation
Military Surveillance
Others
