Global Geospatial Analytics Market will multiply at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are RMSI, MDA, ESRI, Hexagon AB, Fugro N.V., Harris Corporation and General Electric

Geospatial Analytics, commonly known as Spatial Analysis is the collection, display and modification of geographically coded data like GPS data, satellite images and aerial photographs. Geospatial analytics give solutions which throw insight on the data collected from sources like GIS, Remote sensing and GPS. Users can do advanced mapping and modelling using the solutions from geospatial analytics.
Market Dynamics
The factors driving the growth of the market are commercialization of geospatial data, integration of geospatial data with other major technologies, increasing demand for geospatial solutions in various industries, use of geospatial analytics in new and novel applications, advancements in technology and application of geospatial analytics for security solutions around the world. The factors which are adversely affecting the growth of the geospatial analytics market are the high initial as well as maintenance costs associated with these technologies and operational problems which combined are playing a role in the slow adoption of geospatial analytics around the world. Lack of supporting infrastructure to geospatial technologies and difficulties associated with integrating geospatial technologies with other technologies also act as impediments to growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into five types on the basis of type, technology, application, vertical and region.
Segmentation by Type
Surface Analytics
Network Analytics
Geo-Visualization
Others
Segmentation by Technology
Remote Sensing
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Other
The Global Positioning System (GPS) segment is expected to post the highest growth rate. This growth is due to the various applications of GPS in fields such as commercial, industrial, defence and space.
Segmentation by Application
Surveying
Medicine & Public Safety
Disaster Risk Reduction & Management
Climate Change Adaptation
Other
The surveying segment is projected to grow the fastest, due in part to the increasing demand for surveying solutions.
Segmentation by Vertical
Business
Automotive
Utility & Communication
Government
Defence & Intelligence
Natural Resources
Others
The Automotive segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate. This is due to the rising adoption of geospatial technologies in automotive sector.
Segmentation by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth among all the regions.
Regional/ Geographic Analysis
Factors like increasing adoption of geospatial technologies, usage of geospatial analytics in various industries, developments in infrastructure and need for smart city solutions are driving the growth of geospatial analytics in Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to show good growth due to the increasing usage of geospatial technologies in the aeronautical and defence sectors in Europe.
Key Players
The Major Players in the global geospatial analytics market are Trimble Navigation Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., RMSI, MDA, ESRI, Hexagon AB, Fugro N.V., Harris Corporation, General Electric and Digital Globe Inc.
