Global Geophysical Services Market Estimated to Reach US$ 17 Mn by 2026

The global geophysical services market was valued at US$ 11 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled “Geophysical Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Various service providers for land-based geophysical surveys operate across the globe. However, aerial-based survey is expected to be a lucrative segment of the market in the near future. This is projected to boost the entry of several aerial-based geophysical service providers.

Seismic Technology to Remain Dominant Segment

Based on technology, seismic survey constituted nearly 4% of the E&P expenditure in the upstream oil & gas industry in 2017. The seismic segment led the global market in 2017 owing to its extensive usage in the oil & gas industry. Usage of seismic survey in oil & gas and mining industries is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period. The overall costs of seismic survey per mile are relatively higher than that of other services such as magnetic, gravity, and electromagnetic. Moderate growth rate of other technologies, such as gravity, magnetic, electromagnetic, and LIDAR, is estimated to continue during the forecast period.

Sluggish Oil Production in Middle East and Europe to Adversely Impact Market Growth

Demand and consumption of oil has been rising gradually over the last decade. However, the oil & gas industry has been experiencing a major slowdown since 2014. The industry has been expanding at a sluggish pace since then. The Middle East and Europe have been prominent oil exploring and producing regions traditionally. However, oil exploration and production activities in these regions have decreased significantly over the last few years, due to the contraction in the oil & gas industry. Decline in oil prices can be primarily ascribed to overproduction and surplus supply of oil and gas across the world. Decrease in E&P activities in the Middle East and Europe has led to contraction of the geophysical services market.

Oil & Gas Industry Dominates Global Geophysical Services Market

The oil & gas end-user industry segment dominated the global geophysical services market with more than 60% share in 2017. It was closely followed by medium wells. Requirement of geophysical services, especially land-based geophysical services, is high in the upstream oil & gas industry. The mineral & mining industry leads in terms of investments in aerial-based geophysical services. Thus, companies offering geophysical equipment and services are focusing more on oil & gas and mineral & mining industries.

High Investments in Land-based Surveys

Dominance of the land-based survey segment is ascribed to the rise in demand for seismic surveys (2D, 3D, and 4D) in the oil & gas industry. Land-based geophysical survey uses tools/equipment that are employed on ground surface/sub-surface. The aerial-based survey segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Demand for seismic surveys, primarily 2D & 3D surveys, is high in land-based geophysical surveys in the global oil & gas and mining industries. Aerial-based surveys are excellent tools for mapping exposed bedrock, geological structures (such as basements, faults, dikes, and sills), sub-surface conductors, mineral deposits, salinity, etc.

Market in Asia Pacific, Especially in Australia and China, to Expand at Rapid Pace

Rise in exploration of mining sites and increase in expenditure in E&P activities are projected to drive the demand for geophysical services in the next few years. The geophysical services market in Asia Pacific is dominated by countries such as China and Australia. Growth in oil & gas, mining, and agriculture sectors creates opportunities in the geophysical services market in Asia Pacific. The market in Australia is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future due to the planned mining exploration projects such as the Jupiter project. In August 2018, Bryah Resources Ltd. identified a sulfide-rich zone in its first deep drill hole at the Jupiter project within the Aquarius Project in central Western Australia, utilizing aerial-based and land-based electromagnetic survey.

Highly Competitive Market with Domination of Top Players

The global geophysical services market is highly competitive. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the geophysical services market are EON Geosciences Inc., Dawson Geophysical Inc., Geotech Surveys, Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG), TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD., New Resolution Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, and Phoenix Geophysics.

