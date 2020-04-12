In this report, the Global Generic Crop Protection Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Generic Crop Protection Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Generic plant protection product are products that are manufactured after the expiration of a patent or other exclusive rights, by a company that did not hold the original patent, and without (the need for) a license from the original patent holder. Generic products are developed, authorised, manufactured and marketed under the same strict rules and requirements as the “original” products.
Owing to the abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many generic crop protection manufacturers all over the world. While the industry concentration is high and global major manufacturers are Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont, Adama, Nufarm, FMC and Sumitomo Chemical etc. Global top eight manufacturers’ sales amount took a share of 63.33% in 2017.
Global generic crop protection is mainly produced in North America, Europe, India, China, Latin America and Japan. China and North America are leading production regions. In 2017, China Generic Crop protection production was 2108.4 K MT and North America was 1654.6 K MT. Europe produced 1033.2 K MT in 2017. Generic crop protection production of Japan and Latin America was separately 604.3 K MT and 684.7 K MT. Global consumption regions are concentrated in China, North America and Latin America. In 2017, China consumed about 978.5 K MT, with a global consumption share of 12.84%.
The global Generic Crop Protection market is valued at 43700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 55800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Generic Crop Protection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Generic Crop Protection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Dow Agro Sciences
Monsanto
DuPont
Adama
FMC
UPL
Nufarm
Sumitomo Chemical
Arysta LifeScience
Albaugh
Sipcam-oxon
Wynca Chemical
Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical
Huapont
Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Herbicide
Fungicide
Insecticide
Plant Growth Regulator
Segment by Application
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Others
