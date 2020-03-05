Global Generative Design Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Generative Design Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Generative design is an iterative design process that involves a program that will generate a certain number of outputs that meet certain constraints, and a designer that will fine tune the feasible region by changing minimal and maximal values of an interval in which a variable of the program meets the set of constraints, in order to reduce or augment the number of outputs to choose from. The program doesn’t need to be run on a machine like a digital computer, it can be run by a human for example with pen and paper. The designer doesn’t need to be a human, it can be a test program in a testing environment or an artificial intelligence (see for example Generative adversarial networks). The designer learns to refine the program (usually involving algorithms) with each iteration as his design goals become better defined over time.

In 2018, the global Generative Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Generative Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generative Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altair

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

Ansys

Desktop Metal

Dassault Systemes

MSC Software

ESI Group

Ntopology

Paramatters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Building

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Generative Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Generative Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

