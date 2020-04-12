In this report, the Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only.
The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014. This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years.
Asia is the major consumption market in the world. China holds 23.43% consumption volume in the global in 2014 while Asia (except China) holds 21.56%.
General purpose polystyrene downstream is packaging, electronic appliances and daily consumer products, etc. In recent years, electronic appliances develop rapidly. The demand for eneral purpose polystyrene will correspondingly increase.
The global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
INEOS
Total Petrochemicals
BASF SE
Trinseo
Sabic
PS Japan
Chi Mei Corporation
Polimeri
Supreme Petrochem
Chevron Phillips Chemical
KKPC
E.Styrenics
Formosa Chemicals
Hyundai Engineering
Taita Chemical
LG Chem
Toyo Engineer
VIETNAM Polystyrene
CNPC
SECCO Petrochemical
SINOPEC
BASF-YPC Company
RASTAR Synthetic Material
Hong Kong Petrochemical
Astor Chemical
Founder Commpoities
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Extrusion molding
Injection molding
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Electronic Appliances
Daily Consumer Products
Construction
Others
