Global Gene Expression Analysis Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Gene Expression Analysis market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gene Expression Analysis Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Gene Expression Analysis market, analyzes and researches the Gene Expression Analysis development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina

Novogene Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

Promega Corporation

Luminex Corporation

TAKARA BIO INC.

Danaher

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Kits & Reagents

DNA Chips

Others

Market segment by Application, Gene Expression Analysis can be split into

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Biotechnology & Microbiology

Others

Table of Contents

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Gene Expression Analysis

1.1 Gene Expression Analysis Market Overview

1.1.1 Gene Expression Analysis Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Gene Expression Analysis Market by Type

1.3.1 Kits & Reagents

1.3.2 DNA Chips

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Gene Expression Analysis Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Drug Discovery & Development

1.4.2 Clinical Diagnostics

1.4.3 Biotechnology & Microbiology

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Gene Expression Analysis Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Gene Expression Analysis Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 QIAGEN

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Illumina

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Novogene Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 PerkinElmer Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Agilent Technologies

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Gene Expression Analysis Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Promega Corporation

3.12 Luminex Corporation

3.13 TAKARA BIO INC.

3.14 Danaher

4 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Gene Expression Analysis in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Gene Expression Analysis

Continued….

