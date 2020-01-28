Global Gems and Jewelry Market 2019 Key Players: Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, Rajesh Exports.

gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.

Gems and Jewelry include Gold, Platinum, Jadeite, Gemstone, Diamond, K Gold, Pearl, Silver, and others.

First, the Gems and Jewelry industry concentration is very low, there are more than 50 hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from US and Western Europe.

US has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Signet Jewellers and Tiffany, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Richemont has become a global leader with several famous brands such as Dunhill, Baume & Mercier SA, Cartier, IWC International Watch Co. AG, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Piaget SA, Manufacture Roger Dubuis SA, Vacheron Constantin SA, and Van Cleef & Arpels. In France, it is LVMH that leads the market with brands like Bulgari, Hublot, Chaumet and TAG Heuer. In China, the major manufactures include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook.

Second, many companies have their own plants as long as outside factory. There are many companies setting plants recently years.

The global Gems and Jewelry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gems and Jewelry market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gems and Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gems and Jewelry in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gems and Jewelry market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gems and Jewelry market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Daniel Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Titan

Stuller

Gitanjali Gems

Kingold Jewelry

Mingr

Graff Diamond

Caibai Jewelry

Damas International

Cuihua Gold

TSL Jewelry

CHJ

Chopard

Asian Star Company

TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

Thangamayil

Millennium Star

Christian Bernard Diffusion

Hong Kong Resources Holdings

Damiani

Chow Tai Seng

Richline Group

Jovan

Kering

K.Mikimoto

Request Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340194-global-gems…

Market size by Product

Gold Jewelry

Diamond Jewelry

Platinum Jewelry

Other

Market size by End User

Application I

Application II

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Gems and Jewelry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gems and Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gems and Jewelry companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Gems and Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gems and Jewelry are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gems and Jewelry market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gems and Jewelry Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Gold Jewelry

1.4.3 Diamond Jewelry

1.4.4 Platinum Jewelry

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Application I

1.5.3 Application II

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Gems and Jewelry Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Gems and Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gems and Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gems and Jewelry Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gems and Jewelry Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Gems and Jewelry Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Gems and Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gems and Jewelry Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gems and Jewelry Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gems and Jewelry Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales by Product

4.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Product

4.3 Gems and Jewelry Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

11.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Recent Development

11.2 Richemont

11.2.1 Richemont Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Richemont Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Richemont Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.2.5 Richemont Recent Development

11.3 Signet Jewellers

11.3.1 Signet Jewellers Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Signet Jewellers Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Signet Jewellers Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.3.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Development

11.4 Swatch Group

11.4.1 Swatch Group Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Swatch Group Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Swatch Group Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.4.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

11.5 Rajesh Exports

11.5.1 Rajesh Exports Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Rajesh Exports Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Rajesh Exports Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.5.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Development

11.6 Lao Feng Xiang

11.6.1 Lao Feng Xiang Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Lao Feng Xiang Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Lao Feng Xiang Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.6.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Development

11.7 Tiffany

11.7.1 Tiffany Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Tiffany Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Tiffany Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.7.5 Tiffany Recent Development

11.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

11.8.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.8.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Development

11.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy

11.9.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Development

11.10 Daniel Swarovski Corporation

11.10.1 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Gems and Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Gems and Jewelry Products Offered

11.10.5 Daniel Swarovski Corporation Recent Development

11.11 Chow Sang Sang

11.12 Luk Fook

11.13 Pandora

11.14 Titan

11.15 Stuller

11.16 Gitanjali Gems

11.17 Kingold Jewelry

11.18 Mingr

11.19 Graff Diamond

11.20 Caibai Jewelry

11.21 Damas International

11.22 Cuihua Gold

11.23 TSL Jewelry

11.24 CHJ

11.25 Chopard

11.26 Asian Star Company

11.27 TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

11.28 Thangamayil

11.29 Millennium Star

11.31 Christian Bernard Diffusion

11.32 Hong Kong Resources Holdings

11.33 Damiani

11.34 Chow Tai Seng

11.35 Richline Group

11.36 Jovan

11.37 Kering

11.38 K.Mikimoto

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3340194-global-gems-and-je…

Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories.

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

+91 841 198 5042