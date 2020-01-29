GLOBAL GEMS AND JEWELRY MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary
Gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.
Gems and Jewelry include Gold, Platinum, Jadeite, Gemstone, Diamond, K Gold, Pearl, Silver, and others.
First, the Gems and Jewelry industry concentration is very low, there are more than 50 hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from US and Western Europe.
US has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Signet Jewellers and Tiffany, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Richemont has become a global leader with several famous brands such as Dunhill, Baume & Mercier SA, Cartier, IWC International Watch Co. AG, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Piaget SA, Manufacture Roger Dubuis SA, Vacheron Constantin SA, and Van Cleef & Arpels. In France, it is LVMH that leads the market with brands like Bulgari, Hublot, Chaumet and TAG Heuer. In China, the major manufactures include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook.
Second, many companies have their own plants as long as outside factory. There are many companies setting plants recently years.
The global Gems and Jewelry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gems and Jewelry market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gems and Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gems and Jewelry in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gems and Jewelry market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gems and Jewelry market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group
- Richemont
- Signet Jewellers
- Swatch Group
- Rajesh Exports
- Lao Feng Xiang
- Tiffany
- Malabar Gold and Diamonds
- LVMH Moet Hennessy
- Daniel Swarovski Corporation
- Chow Sang Sang
- Luk Fook
- Pandora
- Titan
- Stuller
- Gitanjali Gems
- Kingold Jewelry
- Mingr
- Graff Diamond
- Caibai Jewelry
- Damas International
- Cuihua Gold
- TSL Jewelry
- CHJ
- Chopard
- Asian Star Company
- TBZ Shrikant Zaveri
- Thangamayil
- Millennium Star
- Christian Bernard Diffusion
- Hong Kong Resources Holdings
- Damiani
- Chow Tai Seng
- Richline Group
- Jovan
- Kering
- K.Mikimoto
Market size by Product
- Gold Jewelry
- Diamond Jewelry
- Platinum Jewelry
- Other
Market size by End User
- Application I
- Application II
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Gems and Jewelry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Gems and Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Gems and Jewelry companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Gems and Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gems and Jewelry are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gems and Jewelry market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gems and Jewelry Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Gold Jewelry
1.4.3 Diamond Jewelry
1.4.4 Platinum Jewelry
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Application I
1.5.3 Application II
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Gems and Jewelry Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Gems and Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Gems and Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Gems and Jewelry Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Gems and Jewelry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Gems and Jewelry Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Gems and Jewelry Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Gems and Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Gems and Jewelry Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Gems and Jewelry Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gems and Jewelry Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Gems and Jewelry Sales by Product
4.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Revenue by Product
4.3 Gems and Jewelry Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Gems and Jewelry Breakdown Data by End User
…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3340194-global-gems-and-jewelry-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
