Global Gellan Gum Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2019-2024)

Gellan gum is a kind of extra cellular polysaccharide excreted by microorganism pseudomonas elodea. It is a linear structure with a repeating unit of tetrasaccharide. As emulsifier, suspension agent, thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, tissue culture medium, film former and lubricant, gellan gum has been widely used in many fields, such as food additives industry, daily-chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, etc. Gellan gum is considered as one of the most advanced food additive in the world.

The gellan gum industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and high energy costs. Companies are more concerned with technology and energy costs, so Chinese gellan gum manufactures which founded in Shanghai, Zhejiang and other economically developed areas gradually shift to low energy costs areas such as Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since USA mainly supplies the domain gellan gum market in Europe, Japan and Latin America, and China mainly supplies the domain gellan gum market in other Asia areas

CP Kelco

DSM Zhongken

Tech-way Zhejiang

Dangcheng Caixin

Fufeng Group

Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech

Teejoy and Hebei Xinhe

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Low Acyl Gellan Gum

High Acyl Gellan Gum

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Additives Industry

Daily-Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Gellan Gum Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

