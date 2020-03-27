Global Gelatin Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. In the National Formulary gelatin is defined as the product obtained from the acid, alkaline, or enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen, the chief protein component of the of the skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, including fish and poultry.

Food industry was the largest application segment for the gelatin market accounting for 50.5% of global demand in 2014. This is largely due to the increase in demand for healthy, low fat and high protein food among people. Gelatin used sport drinks are preferred over conventional sports drinks as they provide proteins as well in addition to carbohydrates & electrolytes. Its excellent solubility, neutral taste and odor make it easy to integrate in drinks. It is also use in dietary supplements, genetically modified and processed foods such as cereals, soups, and beverages due to their rich protein content. The other key applications of gelatin included in the study are pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics among others.

The global Gelatin market is valued at 3090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gelatin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gelatin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gelita

Rousselot

PB Gelatins

Nitta Gelatin

Weishardt Group

Sterling Gelatin

Ewald Gelatine

Italgelatine

Lapi Gelatine

Great Lakes Gelatin

Junca Gelatins

Trobas Gelatine

Norland

El Nasr Gelatin

Nippi Gelatin Division

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Geltech

Reinert Gruppe Ingredients

Narmada Gelatines

Jellice

Vyse Gelatin

Sam Mi Industrial

Geliko

Qinghai Gelatin

Dongbao Bio-Tec

BBCA Gelatin

Qunli Gelatin Chemical

Yasin Gelatin Manufacturer

Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin

Cda Gelatin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skin gelatin

Bone gelatin

Halal gelatin

Segment by Application

Application Field

Pharmaceutical

Edible

Industrial

Photographic

