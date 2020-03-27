Global Gelatin Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. In the National Formulary gelatin is defined as the product obtained from the acid, alkaline, or enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen, the chief protein component of the of the skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, including fish and poultry.
Food industry was the largest application segment for the gelatin market accounting for 50.5% of global demand in 2014. This is largely due to the increase in demand for healthy, low fat and high protein food among people. Gelatin used sport drinks are preferred over conventional sports drinks as they provide proteins as well in addition to carbohydrates & electrolytes. Its excellent solubility, neutral taste and odor make it easy to integrate in drinks. It is also use in dietary supplements, genetically modified and processed foods such as cereals, soups, and beverages due to their rich protein content. The other key applications of gelatin included in the study are pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics among others.
The global Gelatin market is valued at 3090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gelatin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gelatin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gelita
Rousselot
PB Gelatins
Nitta Gelatin
Weishardt Group
Sterling Gelatin
Ewald Gelatine
Italgelatine
Lapi Gelatine
Great Lakes Gelatin
Junca Gelatins
Trobas Gelatine
Norland
El Nasr Gelatin
Nippi Gelatin Division
India Gelatine & Chemicals
Geltech
Reinert Gruppe Ingredients
Narmada Gelatines
Jellice
Vyse Gelatin
Sam Mi Industrial
Geliko
Qinghai Gelatin
Dongbao Bio-Tec
BBCA Gelatin
Qunli Gelatin Chemical
Yasin Gelatin Manufacturer
Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin
Cda Gelatin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Skin gelatin
Bone gelatin
Halal gelatin
Segment by Application
Application Field
Pharmaceutical
Edible
Industrial
Photographic
