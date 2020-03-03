Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Report Overview, Scope, Trends, Growth Rate, Regions and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market.

Gastrointestinal disorders are medical conditions related to the digestive system that affect the colon, small & large intestine, and rectum. The disorders mainly include constipation, peptic ulcer diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome characterized by various symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Gastrointestinal therapeutics includes drugs, which are commercially available in the market namely Aciphex, Afinitor, Akynzeo, Dificid, and Prilosec.

Accounting for more than 80% of the total market shares, the IBD disease market segment dominated the market. IBD involves a group of autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.3% in the next few years.

In terms of geographical regions, the Americas will account for almost 50% of the total market shares and will also be the major revenue contributor to the gastrointestinal therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. The rising acceptance of biologics and the introduction of healthcare reforms by various countries in the region will augment the markets growth prospects in the next few years.

In 2018, the global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

Novartis

Pfizer

Merck

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Procter & Gamble

Tillotts Pharma

Shire Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Amgen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral

Parenteral

Market segment by Application, split into

IBD

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Oral

1.4.3 Parenteral

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IBD

1.5.3 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size

2.2 Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

