Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Trends, Key Regions, Outsourcing sales, Top Players, Future Growth till 2025

Gastrointestinal OTC drugs are used for indications such as GERD, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and flatulence. Some of the OTC drugs that are available for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases are laxatives, anti-flatulents, H2-antaginists, anti-diarrheals, PPIs, and anti-emetics. The OTC drugs are not bound by regulatory guidelines, but need to comply with the drug monograph of a country.

In 2018, the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Procter & Gamble

Perrigo

Abbott

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical

Nestle

Boehringer Ingelheim

Reckitt Benckiser

Purdue Pharma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laxatives

Anti-Flatulents

H2-Antaginists

Anti-Diarrheals

PPIs

Anti-Emetics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Laxatives

1.4.3 Anti-Flatulents

1.4.4 H2-Antaginists

1.4.5 Anti-Diarrheals

1.4.6 PPIs

1.4.7 Anti-Emetics

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.5.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.5.4 Online Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size

2.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

