Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Insights, Medical Devices, Experiments, Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The endoscopes used to inspect the internal lining of the GI tract are known as GI endoscopic devices. The diagnosis of GI tract includes large intestine, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, colon, and rectum. Any abnormalities or infection in function of this GI tract is detected by using GI endoscope devices.

The instruments and accessories segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. This market segment accounts for a major market share since they generate recurring revenue and need to be frequently replaced.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. Factors such as the emergence of guidelines from ESGE and UEG is increasing the adoption rate of GI endoscopy devices in the region.

The global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Boston Scientific

Ethicon

Medtronic

Karl Storz

Olympus

Check-Cap

Applied Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group)

Conmed

Cook Medical

Endocure Technologies

EndoLook

Fujifilm

Hobbs Medical

Market size by Product

Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

Capsule Endoscopy

Virtual Colonoscopy

Anti-Reflux Devices

Other

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

1.4.3 Capsule Endoscopy

1.4.4 Virtual Colonoscopy

1.4.5 Anti-Reflux Devices

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

