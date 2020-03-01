Global Gas Turbine Service Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Gas Turbine Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

In this report, we study the services for gas turbine. Stringent emission regulations for gas turbines and upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbine drive the market for gas turbine Services.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2017, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2017 is about 7.94 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 31.8% in 2017. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 24.9%. North America has large number of existing and aging gas turbines fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Large number of long term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry will also drive the market for gas turbines services in North America.

In 2018, the global Gas Turbine Service market size was 16500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gas Turbine Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Turbine Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

MTU Aero Engines

Ansaldo Energia

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gas Turbine Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gas Turbine Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gas Turbine Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Turbine Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Heavy Duty Services

1.4.3 Aero-Derivative Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Turbine Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gas Turbine Service Market Size

2.2 Gas Turbine Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gas Turbine Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gas Turbine Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gas Turbine Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Gas Turbine Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gas Turbine Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gas Turbine Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gas Turbine Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gas Turbine Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Gas Turbine Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Gas Turbine Service Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Gas Turbine Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Gas Turbine Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Gas Turbine Service Market Size by Application

TOC continued…!

