In this report, the Global Gas Turbine Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gas Turbine Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2016 is about 7.61 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 30%.

Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Gas Turbine market is valued at 15700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Turbine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Turbine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

