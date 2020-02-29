Global Gas Exchange Monitor Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2018 – 2028

Gas exchange monitor is used to monitor and measure a variety of respiratory-related disorders and provide information regarding the patient’s lung conditions. Gas exchange monitor device measures the volume flow of two main gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide per unit time. The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorder and rising demand for better treatment options by the population boosting the Gas Exchange Monitor Market.

According to the WHO, around 65 Mn population suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), worldwide. Around 334 Mn population suffering from Asthma and it is more prevalent in children and affecting around 14% of children, globally. Today, there are many gas exchange monitor devices available in the market to measure the oxygen volume and carbon dioxide volume for various applications. However, there are limitations in gas exchange monitor devices such as errors in the calibration which may provide an inappropriate result and leads to false treatment. Additionally, changes in the consciousness level, temperature, anxiety, and other factors may affect carbon dioxide and oxygen volume. All these factors may provide variations in the result and can give false information and may hamper the global gas exchange monitor market.

Gas Exchange Monitor: Market Dynamics

Over the past few years, there has been major development introduced in the gas exchange monitor devices. On January 31, 2019, “MediPines gas exchange monitor” by MediPines Corporation received FDA clearance. The device is used for the complete analysis of lung function. The introduction of novel products and increasing applications of gas exchange monitor are expected to generate revenue opportunities for the market players and will boost the global gas exchange monitor market. However, many manufacturers do not provide accurate and precise data for gas exchange devices, hence, clinicians need to depend on independently available data and/or depend on the bench tests conducted by themselves. This can restraint the global market growth of gas exchange monitor market.

Based on product type, the gas exchange monitor market is segmented into the oxygen volume monitor device and carbon dioxide monitor devices. The gas exchange monitor can be used for a various application such as COPD, asthma, respiratory tract infection, tuberculosis, lung cancer and other, where, tracking of inflow of oxygen volume and outflow of carbon dioxide is very important. As the prevalence of population with respiratory-related disorder increase, the demand for better treatment will also increase, which leads to an increase in the demand for gas exchange monitor market. Rapid technological innovations and rising medical applications will boost the gas exchange monitor market across the globe will be expected to show high revenue growth over the forecast period.

Gas Exchange Monitor market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to show the highest revenue growth and to hold the largest market shares in the global gas exchange monitor market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and healthcare spending. Additionally, increasing the adoption rate and demand will also boost the gas exchange monitor market in this region, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the moderate growth for gas exchange monitor market owing to an increasing prevalence of respiratory-related disorder due to poor lifestyle, increasing pollution, and continuously changing the climate. Whereas, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show stagnant gas exchange monitor market growth due to weak healthcare management for respiratory-related disorders and low awareness.

Gas Exchange Monitor market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global gas exchange monitor market are GE Healthcare, Philips, MediPines, Uniphos Envirotronic Pvt Ltd, Industrial Scientific Corporation, ADC Bioscientific Ltd, ADInstruments, ATi UKt, ChemDAQ, Inc., COSMED, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

