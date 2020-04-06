Global gas engine market, by key companies: Wartsila Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, Rolls-Royce, Cummins Inc. – Market Size & Forecasting (2016 – 2028)

Global gas engine market has been witnessing growth, owing to increased energy demand, growing application base of bio fuels and natural gas, and technological advancements leading to increasing demand.

Market Overview

A gas engine works on an internal combustion engine, which runs on gas as fuel. With increased development of natural gas-powered engine technologies, the application of natural gas-based gas engines is increasing, as the market demand tends to shift toward gas-fired power plants. Gas engines are more efficient than diesel engines due to low emissions and cost. However, changing prices of natural gas will impact the market during the forecasted period.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for gas engine market.

Market Segmentation of Global Gas Engine Market:

By Power Output:

0.5MW-1MW

1MW-2MW

2MW-5MW

5MW-10MW

10MW-20MW

By Gas Type:

Natural

Special

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Utilities

Others

By Application:

Power Generation

Co-Generation

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the Global Gas Engine Market:

Wartsila Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Rolls-Royce

Cummins Inc.

